Cuba mourns death of Chilean politician Guillermo Teillier





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, mourned today the death of Guillermo Teillier, president of the Communist Party of Chile, at 79.



On X, formerly Twitter, the Cuban party leader expressed his feelings about the news and sent condolences to family and friends of the Chilean politician.



We will not forget his permanent commitment to the Chilean people and solidarity with Cuba, Morales Ojeda stated in the message.



Teillier was born in Santa Bárbara, Biobío Region, on October 29, 1943.



In 2005, after the death of the leader Gladys Marin, the 9th Plenary Session of the Central Committee elected him interim president of the Party and in November 2006, the 23rd National Congress of the party ratified him in the position, in which he remained until his last moment.



During 2009, he was elected for the first time as deputy of the Republic representing the Party for District Nº 28 (Lo Espejo, Pedro Aguirre Cerda and San Miguel) in the legislative period 2010 to 2014, then he was reelected for the periods 2014-2018, for the same district, and in 2018-2022, for the new 13th District of the Metropolitan Region.