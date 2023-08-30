Civil Defense head checks actions in municipality hit by hurricane Idalia





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) Major General Ramon Pardo Guerra, chief of the National General Staff of the Civil Defense, checked today the actions being carried out in the Sandino municipality, in the province of Pinar del Rio, in the face of the impact of Hurricane Idalia.



As reported on X (formerly Twitter) by the Civil Defense, Pardo Guerra and the Defense Council of the municipality, the westernmost in the country, evaluated the effects of the meteorological event, whose feeding bands continue hitting the provinces from Pinar del Rio to Mayabeque, including the special municipality of Isle of Youth, with showers, rains and thunderstorms.



The Major General visited the evacuation center of Sandino and met with the families who are sheltered there.



Pardo Guerra arrived on Monday in the province of Pinar del Rio, where he received updates on the weather situation at the provincial Forecast Center and from the Provincial Defense Council.



Idalia, the third hurricane of the current hurricane season, is heading north and has increased its speed to 22 kilometers per hour (km/h) and its maximum sustained winds are 120 km/h with higher gusts.