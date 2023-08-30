Hurricane Idalia, Cuyaguateje river flows out of its course





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) The Cuyaguateje River, Pinar del Rio's main waterway, has burst its banks and has already cut off several towns in the municipality of Guane, as a result of the rainfall associated with the now Hurricane Idalia.



Yanelki Fuentes Ramos, vice president of the Municipal Defense Council, explained by telephone to the Cuban News Agency that since 6:00 a.m. this morning the road between the Isabel Rubio popular council and the town of Guane has been cut off.



The rains continue in Guane and in the municipality of Minas de Matahambre, so the runoffs are going to maintain the flooding in the next hours, she added.



The territory reported heavy rains and winds, since the Isabel Rubio station registered gusts of over 100 kilometers per hour.



Likewise, in only six hours, from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., an accumulated rainfall of 106 millimeters was registered.