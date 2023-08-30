Civil Defense Calls for Precaution under Impact of Storm Idalia





Pinar del Rio, Aug 28 (ACN) Cuba’s National Civil Defense chief, Division General Ramon Pardo Guerra called on the people in the western province of Pinar del Rio to abide by the rules and not to take any risks during the impact of storm Idalia.



Over 6 thousand citizens have been evacuated in the province, most of them have taken shelter at relatives and neighbors’ homes since they live in low-laying areas or in houses damaged by hurricane Ian eleven months ago.



The president of the Provincial Defense Council, Yamile Ramos, insisted in the need that authorities maintain constant communication with the people, visit evacuation centers and guarantee logistics.



Pinar del Rio, which was the territory closer to the passage of Idalia, had reported over 200 power cuts early on Monday evening, particularly the communities known as Sandino and Guane.



The Civil Defense chief insisted in closely watching the water levels local reservoirs –currently at 58 percent---in the face of the heavy rains poured by the storm.



Meanwhile, medical brigades are ready for emergencies in different areas of the province, according to the head of the medical team Yusleivy Martinez.



Other actions ahead of the storm passage included the protection of over six thousand cattle heads to safe places as well as some 18 thousand tons of tobacco leaves collected in the province.

