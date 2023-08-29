Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens as it moves northward





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 28 (ACN) The Institute of Meteorology reported that Tropical Storm Idalia keeps moving northward at a slow 11 km/h with heavy rains, high winds and a minimum pressure of 989 hP.



In its Warning No. 7, the Institute placed Idalia 190 km east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and 190 km south of the San Antonio Cape, Cuba’s western tip.



In the next 12 to 24 hours, Idalia is expected to intensify into a hurricane today.



Given the storm’s path and its wide cone, heavy rains and storm surges are becoming increasingly likely for western Cuba with isolated higher amounts in some areas.