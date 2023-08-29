All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens as it moves northward

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 28 (ACN) The Institute of Meteorology reported that Tropical Storm Idalia keeps moving northward at a slow 11 km/h with heavy rains, high winds and a minimum pressure of 989 hP.

In its Warning No. 7, the Institute placed Idalia 190 km east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and 190 km south of the San Antonio Cape, Cuba’s western tip.

In the next 12 to 24 hours, Idalia is expected to intensify into a hurricane today.

Given the storm’s path and its wide cone, heavy rains and storm surges are becoming increasingly likely for western Cuba with isolated higher amounts in some areas.

