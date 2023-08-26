Cuban President arrives in Mozambique

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived today in Mozambique on an official visit, as part of a tour of Africa that began in Angola and then continued to South Africa, where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit.
Diaz-Canel was officially received by his Mozambican counterpart, Felipe Nyussi, at the Presidency of the Republic, where both leaders held a private meeting.
During their talks, Nyussi confirmed the Cuban President's invitation to travel to Havana in September to participate in the Summit of the G77+China.
Díaz-Canel recalled that August 27th marks the 48th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio