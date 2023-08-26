Cuban President arrives in Mozambique





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived today in Mozambique on an official visit, as part of a tour of Africa that began in Angola and then continued to South Africa, where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit.



Diaz-Canel was officially received by his Mozambican counterpart, Felipe Nyussi, at the Presidency of the Republic, where both leaders held a private meeting.



During their talks, Nyussi confirmed the Cuban President's invitation to travel to Havana in September to participate in the Summit of the G77+China.



Díaz-Canel recalled that August 27th marks the 48th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries.