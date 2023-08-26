Tropical storm Franklin strengthens in the western Atlantic





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Tropical storm Franklin is moving north in the seas east of the Bahamas, according to the Cuban Institute of Meteorology (INSMET) in a weather report issued at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.



The storm has strengthened, with maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour and a central pressure of 998 hP, the warning adds.



As of 6:00 p.m., Franklin was 260 kilometers east-northeast of the Turks Islands and moving east-northeast at 13 kilometers per hour and it is expected to reach hurricane strength by Saturday on its course across the western Atlantic Ocean.