Díaz-Canel: “The time for joint action is now”





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) “Reaching a more just and sustainable future demands our collective action now, not tomorrow,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stressed at 15th BRICS Summit currently under way in Johannesburg, South Africa as he called for joint efforts in defense of the claims and problems facing nations today.



“This is an opportunity for the G77+China and the BRICS group to kickstart a historic transformation for the good of future generations,” said Díaz-Canel, who is attending the Summit as a guest in his capacity as pro tempore president of the G-77.



The Cuban leader pointed out that, by working together, the BRICS member countries can make a significant contribution to the elimination of hunger, which currently affects more than 700 million people in the world.



The Cuban delegation arrived in South Africa on Tuesday after paying an official visit to Angola as part of a tour of African countries that will also include Mozambique and Namibia.