Ten irregular migrants sent back to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard returned to Cuba a group of irregular migrants (SGC), namely eight men and two women, who departed from the island and were intercepted at sea.



One of the returnees had been in prison and released on parole, so he will have his status revoked and serve out the remainder of his original sentence.



So far this year, 4,220 people have been returned to Cuba in 97 operations from countries in the region.



Cuba stands committed to a regular, safe and orderly migration and reiterates the danger of leaving the country illegally by sea.