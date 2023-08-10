Venezuelan leader talks with leaders and cadres of the PCC





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) talked on Tuesday afternoon with leaders, cadres and officials of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CCPCC).



As reported on Twitter by the account of the Cuban political organization, Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of organization of the CCPCC and other leaders of the political and mass organizations of the largest of the Antilles were present.



During the meeting, Cabello described as an honor to be in Cuba, and thanked the reception given to the delegation that has been accompanying him since his arrival to the island last Monday.



Likewise, he asked that the union between both nations be always maintained.



The Venezuelan party leader commented that the meetings held between the PCC and the PSUV have shown that they are on the same path, united by a common history and common enemies, as well as common victories.



Morales Ojeda, for his part, affirmed that the PCC and the PSUV have never been and never will be separated, and that they will work together for the common benefit of the peoples.



For Venezuela we must give everything, said the PCC Political Bureau member, paraphrasing the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro.



Venezuela can count on Cuba, Cuba will always count on Venezuela, he added.



Diosdado Cabello arrived in Cuba on Monday at the head of a high-level delegation of the PSUV, on a working visit that will conclude on August 11 and aims to continue strengthening relations between the parties of both countries.