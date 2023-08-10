Cuba and Japan to strengthen bilateral ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State, received on Tuesday Hiroshige Seko, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan in the Asian nation's House of Councilors, and his delegation.



It is an honor to welcome you, on behalf of President Esteban Lazo, the deputies and our people, to the National Capitol, institutional seat of the Cuban Parliament, as an expression of the high importance we attach to bilateral relations between our Parties, Governments, legislative bodies and peoples, said Mari Machado at the beginning of the official talks.



Precisely when the world remembers this August 9 the 78th anniversary of the dropping by the United States of the atomic bomb on Nagasaki, the vice-president of the Cuban State's supreme organ of power reiterated Cuba's commitment to world peace; its defense for the total, irreversible and verifiable elimination of nuclear weapons; and its solidarity with the Japanese nation in the face of this terrible tragedy.



He highlighted among the milestones of the historic ties between Tokyo and Havana the visits of Fidel to Japan in 2003 and of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the largest of the Antilles in 2016, the first Japanese head of government to visit the Caribbean country; among other activities.



In turn, he explained to the distinguished visitor about the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. Government, brutally intensified in times of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other unilateral coercive measures unjustly applied by the White House. He expressed his gratitude for the donations and other expressions of solidarity received from the Japanese people in the face of these difficult circumstances.



Hiroshige Seko highlighted the interest in contributing to the strengthening of cooperation in Cuba's sustainable development plans, especially in the midst of the current complex economic situation.



He also stressed that this year Cuba holds the presidency of the Group of 77 and China, while Japan holds the presidency of the G7, as potential for increased collaboration.



At the meeting, both parties agreed on the desire and willingness that this visit will contribute to the consolidation of friendly relations and bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, especially inter-parliamentary ties through various initiatives.