Cuba recalls victims of State terrorism in Argentina





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla recalled today the Cuban martyrs Jesús Cejas Arias, 22, and Crescencio Galañena Hernández, 27, who died in Argentina 47 years ago as a result of State terrorism.



Both young men, who were guards of the Cuban Embassy in Buenos Aires, were kidnapped, tortured and murdered on August 9, 1976 by a group linked to Operation Condor. Their bodies were found between 2012 and 2013 in the town of Virreyes, 30 kilometers from the capital city, inside 200-liter tanks filled with cement.



“Being faithful to the Revolution is how we best pay tribute to them,” Rodríguez Parrilla wrote in his tweet.