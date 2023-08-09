Eternally young, an exhibition about Fidel’s humanist and supportive nature





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) The humanist Fidel and his deeply ingrained principles of endless dedication, optimism, solidarity and internationalism are displayed in Eternally young, an exhibition of 35 items given to the Commander in Chief at different times.



According to María Antonieta Jiménez, Historian of the City of Sancti Spíritus, the exhibits are highly valuable because of their historic significance and as a symbol of the legacy from this indispensable man who would have turned 97 this August 13.



“This small exhibition is made of donations, some of them by the Office of the Historian of Havana, which received various items from Army General Raul Castro Ruz in compliance with express order given by the eternal guerrilla,” she stressed.



Museum director Oneida Lopez remarked that Eternally young has in display 55 objects that Fidel received as a gift, such as a piece of wood, metal and bronze bearing his signature, a silkscreen copy of a painting by Dominican master Alberto Ulloa, and a bowler hat donated by Bolivian students as a token of friendship and solidarity between the peoples.