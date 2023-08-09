Schools for caregivers open in eastern Cuba





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) With a view to teaching and developing healthcare skills to provide quality assistance to sick people, health and social work systems of the city of Santiago de Cuba opened schools for caregivers.



Health Promotion expert Daniel Portuondo said that 29 local centers provided basic data on chronic diseases that make patients dependent and pointed out that 301 caregivers were allocated to 13 nursing and 21 senior citizens' homes, as well as to private homes in the province, to provide special care to older people suffering from cognitive disabilities.



Supported by social and community workers, religious organizations and the Public Prosecutor's Office, the process included workshops given by specialists in Psychiatry, Psychology, Geriatrics and Physiatry on strategies for stress management and problem identification.



According to Portuondo, this innovative training method benefits both the elderly’s quality of life and family support and makes it possible to socialize methods for the treatment of people with disabilities and the training of human resources, as well as to create jobs for unemployed young people.