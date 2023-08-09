Cuba and Venezuela sign exchange and cooperation agreement





HAVANA Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), and Diosdado Cabello Rondón, First Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), signed in this city an exchange and cooperation agreement intended to strengthen relations between both political forces.



Cabello Rondón, who is visiting Cuba, said he was honored to sign an agreement that favors cadre qualification and joint efforts to bolster friendship, dialogue, political trust, mutual learning and integration between both parties, which reveals that Cuba and Venezuela march under the same banner.



The visitor and his delegation of PSUV authorities and other officials, met with PCC counterparts to review the state of relations and the need to resume programs of common interest.