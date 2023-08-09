Mexican president: Blockade against Cuba is a violation of human rights





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, denounced the unjust economic, commercial and financial blockade maintained by the United States against Cuba, and described it as a flagrant violation of the human rights of its people.



During his morning press conference at the National Palace, the head of state affirmed that his government does not accept Washington's blockade of the island, nor similar sanctions from anyone else, Prensa Latina reported.



No country has the right to blockade another, especially when the survival of millions of people is at stake, it is a medieval attitude, he said.



We cannot accept that any country sets itself up as the judge of the world, as the supreme government, and imposes itself by affecting any other nation, no matter how small it may be, he said.



Cuba's ties with Mexico have shown great stability, after celebrating 120 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations in May 2023.