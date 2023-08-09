Cuba and Venezuela leaders meet in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, and Diosdado Cabello Rondón, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), reaffirmed today the bonds of brotherhood that unite both nations.



At the National Capitol, Lazo Hernández emphasized that the friendship between the peoples is historical and has been strengthened over the years.



He highlighted the mutual support in the most complex moments, the figure of Hugo Chavez for Cuba, his friendship with Commander in Chief Fidel Castro and the footprint left in Venezuela by thousands of Cubans in different sectors.



The also president of the Cuban Council of State said that it is necessary to strengthen relations, as they are countries under siege and sanctioned from the economic and social point of view, and referred to the blockade measures imposed by the U.S. Government.



During the day, the first vice-president of the PSUV and Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), held official conversations and signed an exchange and cooperation agreement to intensify collaboration at the party level.



Within the agenda of the Venezuelan delegation's visit, which will last until August 11, Cabello Rondón will hold other meetings with leaders of the PCC, the Cuban State and Government, focused on the work of the respective political organizations and the possibilities of strengthening exchange, dialogue and collaboration.