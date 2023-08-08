Cuba and Venezuela express willingness to strengthen ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) The willingness to deepen ties at the highest level was the subject of the official talks held today in Havana between Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), and Diosdado Cabello Rondon, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), visiting the island.



Morales Ojeda assured that the meeting was a reason for great satisfaction, for the opportunity to exchange and resume the collaboration plans agreed upon after the interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Secretary of Organization of the PCC thanked Cabello Rondon for the continued solidarity of the Bolivarian Revolution with Cuba and its struggle for the elimination of coercive measures and sanctions against the Caribbean nation.



He acknowledged that in these spaces for dialogue, the legacy of brotherhood of the historic leaders of both revolutionary processes, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and Commander Hugo Chavez Frias, is evident.



Cabello Rondon, who arrived in Cuba on Monday at the head of a delegation made up of five vice presidents and other members of the national leadership of the PSUV, stressed the potentialities to take better advantage of the willingness to create integration mechanisms, and the excellent state of bilateral relations.



Morales Ojeda was accompanied by other leaders of the PCC, members of the Secretariat of the Central Committee and heads of departments, among others.



On the Venezuelan side, members of the Venezuelan delegation made up of Party authorities and other officials were present.



The Venezuelan leader, who will remain in Cuba until August 11, will hold other meetings with leaders of the PCC, the Cuban State and Government, where the main topics will be the work of the respective political organizations and the possibilities of strengthening inter-party exchange and collaboration.



The links between the PCC and the PSUV are based on common principles such as anti-imperialism, solidarity, defense of democracy and cooperation, remarked the PCC in a statement published on its official website as a result of Cabello Rondon's visit.