Cuba honors National Literature Prize winner Nancy Morejon on her 79th birthday

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 7 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated today Nancy Morejon, winner of the 2001 National Literature Prize, on her 79th birthday.

She smiles and everything lights up; they call them beings of light or poets. In her case it is also the root, the mixture, the Cuban way of being; congratulations on your birthday, Nancy de Cuba, Diaz-Canel expressed on Twitter about the outstanding poet, literary critic and essayist.





Abel Prieto Jimenez, president of Casa de las Americas, sent all his love to the intellectual: Congratulations on your birthday to our dear Nancy Morejon, always young, beautiful, radiating Cubanness, he tweeted.





In the same social media, the Cuban Writers and Artists Association ( UNEAC b its Spanish acronym) celebrated the work of the essayist, whom it described as one of the most prominent voices of Cuban lyric poetry, a creator devoted to UNEAC and to the national culture.





Nancy Morejon was born in Havana on August 7, 1944 and at the age of 18 she published her first book of verses, entitled Mutismos.





She graduated in French language and literature from the University of Havana, and throughout her life she has held various responsibilities as a translator for the Ministry of the Interior, director of the Center for Caribbean Studies of Casa de las Americas, advisor to Casa de las Americas and president of the Writers' Association of UNEAC.





Morejon has won the Critics' Prize four times for her books Nacion y mestizaje( Nation and Mixing) by Nicolas Guillen (1982), Piedra pulida (1986), (Buffed Stone), Elogio y paisaje (1997)(Praise and Landscape) and La Quinta de los Molinos (2000)(The Fifth of the Mills). She also received the International Golden Crown Award in 2006, was awarded the Replica of the Machete of Maximo Gomez and holds the insignia of Officer of the Order of Merit of the Republic of France.