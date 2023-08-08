US Coast Guard returned 27 migrants to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 7 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of the Interior ( MININT) reported on the return of 27 irregular migrants by the U.S. Coast Guard, through the Port of Orozco, in Bahia Honda, Artemisa province(western Cuba), on Saturday, August 5.



As indicated by the MININT in a statement published on its official website, the returnees had participated in four illegal departures from the country and were later intercepted at sea.



Three of the returned citizens were on parole due to the fulfillment of criminal sanctions at the time of leaving the island and will be placed at the disposal of the corresponding courts for the revocation of such benefit.



MININT explained that with this operation there have been 96 returns so far in 2023, with 4,210 irregular migrants returned by air and sea.