Marrero Cruz: “Providing assistance to people a priority”





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz chaired the annual working meeting of the Palace of the Revolution’s Department of Assistance to the Population to discuss its results in 2022 and take action for improvement.



The premier pointed out that providing care to people and paying due and sensitive attention to their claims is the prime mission of People Service Offices across the country, which he urged to deploy efficient methods in line with the Constitution to improve the design, organization, implementation and control of what they do.



In 2022, according to reports presented to the Prime Minister, these offices heard 684,976 cases, most of them related to the scarcity of water, power cuts, the distribution of goods, pension amounts, and the pricing system.



Marrero Cruz acknowledged the work of the department and its offices, but remarked that it should be swifter and less bureaucratic, in accordance with the inviolable principles of objectivity, impartiality, promptness, transparency, truthfulness and quality of the service.



“No one should have any doubt whatsoever that the assistance to the population is a priority to the Party, the Government and the State,” he said.