Cuba Ratifies Willingness to Deepen Relations with the Caribbean





Havana, July 4 (ACN) Cuban Vice-president Salvador Valdes Mesa ratified Cuba’s firm willingness to keep developing relations with its Caribbean neighbors in all spheres of society.



On the occasion of the 50th year of the founding of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Valdes Mesa wrote on Twitter that he presided over the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the regional bloc, a major promoter of integration in this part of the world.



In his remarks at the ceremony, the Cuban Vice-president stressed the achievements of CARICOM and the support offered to Cuba by Caribbean nations against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade. He also appreciated the solidarity of Caribbean sister nations during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The ambassadors of Guyana, Barbados and the Trinidad-Tobago’s Charge d’ Affaires stressed the historic bonds uniting CARICOM and Cuba and they also recalled the beginnings of the regional organization in 1973, which was set up by the Chaguaramas Treaty.