ExpoCaribe 2023 begins today in eastern Cuba





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) As of today, businesspeople from 28 nations and representatives of 11 Cuban provinces are participating in the 18th ExpoCaribe 2023 Fair, where more than 285 entities will showcase their products and seek stronger links with other countries in the region, according to Mayra Perez, an official with Cuba’s Chamber of Commerce.



The program includes a Business Forum to discuss issues related to health, multi-destination tourism, transportation, music, and cultural industries—the latter for the first time, based on the designation of Santiago de Cuba as a Creative City in this field—as well as panels to present the portfolio of opportunities in the eastern provinces, launching of goods and services, and field visits intended to identify investment opportunities.



With a view to potential foreign trade and investment projects, ExpoCuba 2023 will host more than 6,000 visitors every day, MSMEs from all over Cuba, foreign ambassadors, and government officials.