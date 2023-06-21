Varadero to host Congress of COCAL





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) The Plaza America Convention Center in Varadero will host from July 3 to 6 the 39th Congress of the Federation of Organizing Entities of Congresses of Latin America (COCAL).



Pilar Alvarez Azze, general director of marketing and communications of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR), said that this is the time to strengthen the positioning of the resort, since this Congress, which is being held for the third time on the island, proposes transformation, inclusion and development.



A sign of the confidence and prestige gained by Cuba is the attendance, on this occasion, of many countries of the region and others that are not COCAL member states and, she added, the non-state sector will have presence and participation.



At the International Press Center in Havana, Yanet de Armas, head of the MINTUR events department, informed that they are still working on the accreditation process of the participants in the Congress who come from Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Honduras, Peru, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Spain, among others, and highlighted Panama, Argentina and the Dominican Republic as the countries with the highest attendance.



A broad program of conferences, exchanges, training for students, focused on combining theory and practice, as well as recreation and leisure for visitors to get to know the destination for its natural, cultural and patrimonial assets, said the directive.

COCAL is a community that creates value in the meetings industry, is part of a network of professionals and unites them in Latin America, since 1998.