Cuban western province hosts workshop on humanistics and Agenda 2030





MATANZAS, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) The 9th International Workshop on Humanistic Discipline in Education, Humanisticas 2023, began its sessions today at the local University of Matanzas (UM) with face-to-face and virtual conferences related to the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.



Representatives from Mexico, Colombia, Angola, Argentina, Uruguay, Spain and several Cuban provinces are taking part in the event, which will be held in person and online until the 22nd, at the academy and several institutions in the Historic Center of this city.



Julio Cesar Arboleda Aparicio, coordinator of the Ibero-American Pedagogy Network (Redipe), gave a lecture on the opening day entitled Educating with humanistic knowledge, and pointed out the need for an alternative way of thinking to the hegemonic approaches in the contemporary world.



Barbara Maricely Fierro Chong, coordinator of Humanisticas 2023, told the Cuban News Agency exclusively that the workshop deals deeply with issues such as the challenges of education, values, citizenship, cultural industry, heritage, social responsibility and history.



As a preview of the event, 13 courses were also given to university campuses in the municipalities of Jovellanos, Union de Reyes and Limonar, and middle-level educational institutions, which made it possible to disseminate the results of research.



Humanisticas 2023 includes the scientific seminar La educación artística en el siglo XXI, the Encuentro de profesores de lenguas y literaturas and the colloquium Historia y educación patrimonial.