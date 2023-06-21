Cuban PM tours sites of interest in eastern province





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) A representation of the Government of Cuba, headed by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, began today a tour of several economic and social objectives of the municipality of Gibara, in Holguin.



As reported on Twitter by the Government, Marrero is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil; the heads of Agriculture and Construction, Ydael Perez Brito and Rene Mesa Villafaña, respectively; as well as the president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, Antonio Rodriguez.



The delegation also included the highest authorities of the province of Holguin and the municipality of Gibara.



The first place of the tour was the Sueños de Marti children's daycare center, in the municipality of Gibara, and there the Prime Minister insisted on reviewing in depth the issue of the availability of capacities in the center, which has an enrollment of 180 children.



At the Luis Martinez Almaguer Pre-University, the head of Government was interested in the main concerns of the students, related to the quality of the school snack, the deterioration of the laboratories and the preparation for the entrance to Higher Education.



During the exchange, Marrero called for strengthening the teaching of history and for strengthening the link between students and social institutions.



He also urged the authorities to promote exchanges with students, because, he said, permanent dialogue with young people is essential.



Marrero resumes today this activity, which is part of the work system of the Government, after completing an intense agenda in the Russian Federation (June 6 to 17) in which the bonds of friendship and cooperation between both nations were deepened.