"Very pleasant meeting with Pope Francis", Cuban president stated





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described as very pleasant the meeting held today with Pope Francis, and said that in the conversation both parties confirmed broad coincidences on important issues of the international agenda for humanity.



On Twitter, the Cuban head of state informed that during the audience, held at the Vatican, they discussed the current reality in his country, particularly the severe impact on the population of the tightened economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



Diaz-Canel also thanked the Supreme Pontiff for his signs of closeness and encouragement in favor of Cuba, and conveyed to him, on behalf of the Cuban people, the deep affection and wishes for his full recovery after his recent surgery.



"We confirm our will to continue strengthening ties between the Holy See and Cuba," the president wrote about this exchange, the fourth he has held with Pope Francis since March 2013, when, as First Vice President of the Councils of State and Ministers, he attended his enthronement as Supreme Pontiff.



He also highlighted on Twitter the meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, in which both parties also coincided in highlighting the positive development of relations between Cuba and the Holy See, and ratified the will to continue strengthening them.

Diaz-Canel's visit to the Holy See is the third by a Cuban President, after that of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz in November 1996, and that of Army General Raul Castro Ruz in May 2015.



The Cuban Head of State began on Monday, in Rome, Italy, a tour of Europe that will last until June 24, and will also include an official program in Serbia and the participation, in his capacity as Chairman of the Group of 77 plus China, in the "Summit for a new Global Financial Pact" to be held in Paris, France.



During today's session, exchanges are scheduled between Diaz-Canel and his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, and with the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu.