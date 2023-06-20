Cuban and Vietnam Provinces Sign MOU





Matanzas, June 19 (ACN) Authorities in this western Cuban province and their counterparts from the Vietnamese province of Lam Dong signed a memo of understanding to boost relations of friendship and cooperation through people-to-people exchange.



During the ceremony, presided over by the vice-head of the International Relations Department of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee, Juan Carlos Marsan, both sides signed the document which will promote mutual benefit in the areas of tourism, culture and healthcare.



Vo Ngoc Hiep, vice-president of the People’s Committee at the Lam Dong province said the MOU is just the first step to strengthen relations between the two provinces.



The Vietnamese delegation handed over a donation to the local public health sector including medicines and medical items for the Comandante Faustino Perez provincial hospital.