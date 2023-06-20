Cuba Praises UN Accord on Ocean Conservation





Havana, June 19 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez announced the adoption by the United Nations of an important accord for Ocean protection and sustainable use.



The accord will be crucial to safe the oceans currently threatened by pollution, the climate crisis and new technologies, the minister wrote on Twitter.



In another message on Twitter, Minister Rodriguez said that Cuba was honored to lead the Group of 77 plus China during a crucial stage of negotiations which led to the adoption of the accord.



The accord on Biodiversity of the Zones Located out of the National Jurisdiction is based on the UN Convention on the Right to the Sea, a binding accord which will help safeguard biodiversity and increase ocean sustainability.