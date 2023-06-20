Cuba hosts International Seminar on Journalism and Tourism





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 19 (ACN) The 16th International Seminar on Journalism and Tourism began today at the Jose Marti International Institute of Journalism in Havana and will last until June 23.



Hilda Prieto, president of the specialized tourism journalism section of the Association of Cuban Journalists ( UPEC by its Spanish acronym), confirmed the presence of delegates from countries such as Panama, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Argentina, Ecuador, Canada, the United States and Cuba, Prensa Latina reported.



The event, according to the call launched by UPEC, will be an ideal space to analyze tourism trends and evaluate the role of information and communication technologies (ICTs) from three points of view: tourists, hotel management and social communication.



Some of the topics expected for the seminar include the prospects for tourism in 2023 and 2024 in the world and the Caribbean, the strategies of major hotel chains, the smokeless industry in Cuba and the challenges of new technologies and tourism.



At the event, representatives of the Ministry of Tourism ( MINTUR), technology companies and hotel chains will present plans for the development of that industry on the island, including the project to turn Cayo Largo del Sur, located at the eastern end of the Canarreos Archipelago, into the first intelligent destination in the Caribbean.



The event will be held in the form of lectures, panels and exhibitions in morning sessions, while in the afternoons and evenings participants will make visits to leading hotels, as well as meetings with new economic players and tours of cultural centers of interest.