Díaz-Canel praises Vilma Espín's legacy





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 18 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez evoked Vilma Espín’s on the 16th anniversary of her decease, describing her legacy as unforgettable and referring to the late leader as “a most beloved and brave Cuban and a sweet, smart and radical heroine who was a daring clandestine fighter and guerrilla and later a wife, mother and feminist leader”.



Díaz-Canel quoted Cuba’s historic leader Fidel Castro when he said that "everything that dies fighting for the Revolution leaves energy along the way".



Vilma Espín played a key role in the 26th of July revolutionary movement during the struggle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista and joined the Rebel Army in 1958.



After the triumph of the Revolution, the combatant undertook major tasks in favor of women’s development.