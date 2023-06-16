Cuba creates National Directorate of Defenders





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) The National Directorate of Defenders was established today at a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice ( MINJUS) which was attended by Teresa Amarrelle Boue, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and secretary general of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC by its Spanish acronym).



Regarding the attributions of the new Directorate, the secretary general of the FMC defined it as the actual materialization of the way in which Cuba assumes the constitutional maxim of the Socialist State of Law and Social Justice.



Amarrelle Boue considered that the event constitutes a palpable example of the political will of the Cuban government to strengthen the structures and mechanisms responsible for guaranteeing respect for the rights of citizens and to respond to a series of inequalities and conditions of vulnerability that have no place in the Cuban project.



The young lawyer Alejandro Redondo Ramos, promoted to the head of the body, said that the Defender's Office will be used as a legal resource with special emphasis on the protection of children, the elderly or in situations of vulnerability, victims of various manifestations of violence or other circumstances that could lead to discriminatory treatment and non-compliance of guarantees.



Leonardo Perez Gallardo, PhD in Juridical Sciences, Professor of Civil and Notarial Law at the Faculty of Law of the University of Havana, described the event as a transcendental fact which places Cuba a few steps closer to the ideal of justice for all.



Jose Luis Toledo Santander, president of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Commission of the National Assembly of People's Power, Jose Alexis Ginarte Gato, president of the National Association of Jurists of Cuba, Rosabel Gamon Verde, first deputy minister of the Ministry of Justice, and other representatives of the entity, the Prosecutor's Office, the Supreme Court and the Organization of Collective Law Firms also attended the founding moment.