Diaz-Canel assesses recovery after floods in province affected by heavy rains





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, heads today in this city(eastern Cuba) a working meeting to evaluate the damages caused by the floods of the last days and the recovery actions that are being carried out in the territory.



At the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Provincial Committee of the PCC, directors of the most affected sectors after the heavy rains offered information on how the recovery tasks are progressing.



Among the areas most affected by the rains were housing, agriculture, roads, telecommunications, education and the electricity sector.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, accompanied the Cuban President.



Federico Hernandez Hernandez, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and first secretary of the political organization in the territory, and Jorge Enrique Sutil Sarabia, Governor of Camagüey, also participate in the meeting.



In the meeting, participants emphasized the need to speed up recovery tasks, offer appropriate attention to those affected by the hydrometeorological event, and involve the population in these actions, all of this to return to normality as soon as possible and achieve vitality of services.