Diaz-Canel greets event of Cubans living in Latin America





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel greeted today the 6th Regional Meeting of Cuban Residents in Latin America and the Caribbean, and highlighted the opportunity that the meeting represents for the continuous reunion and rapprochement with the Homeland.



In his message on Twitter, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba also sent a fraternal hug to the participants in the event, which began today in La Guaira, Venezuela, with delegations from 16 countries.



According to Prensa Latina, under the slogan "Building bridges for growth", the delegates will discuss for two days the actions undertaken in the last two years in defense of Cuba, on the sovereignty of the island and the intensified economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.



They will also exchange about the willingness to contribute and actively participate in the economic development of Cuba and the consolidation of the work of Cubans living abroad within the associations, both in their country of residence and at the continental level.



The meeting will be attended by Cubans living in Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia, Nicaragua, Mexico, Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Panama, Dominican Republic, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Bolivia, Argentina, Jamaica, Haiti and Ecuador.