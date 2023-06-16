U.S. Coast Guard returns 10 irregular migrants to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) A group of 10 irregular migrants was returned to Cuba on Thursday by the U.S. Coast Guard (US CG), according to a statement published on the website of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior (MININT).



They are nine men and one woman who participated in four illegal departures from the country and were intercepted at sea by the US CG.



One of the returnees was on probation for serving criminal penalties at the time of leaving the country illegally, and will be submitted to the courts for the revocation of this benefit.



Two other persons were returned from Belize on Sunday on a commercial flight, for the first time this year from that nation.



Thus, in 2023, 3,927 Cubans have been returned from countries in the area in 84 operations.



Cuba remains firm in its commitment to regular, safe and orderly migration, while reiterating the danger and life-threatening conditions posed by illegal departures from the country by sea.