Cuba has zero tolerance for human trafficking, Cuban FM affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, head of the Cuban foreign ministry, criticized today the administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden for repeating the lies of his predecessor, Donald Trump, linking the island's international medical cooperation with human trafficking.



The real purpose, wrote the Cuban diplomat on Twitter, is to justify the choking measures against the population of Cuba.



Cuba maintains a zero tolerance policy against the scourge of human trafficking, Rodriguez Parrilla assured.



The U.S. State Department presented a new report on Trafficking in Persons in which it once again accuses the Cuban government of not complying with the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking, and where it uses as an example of these alleged violations the medical cooperation missions carried out by the Caribbean island in other nations.