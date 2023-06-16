University of Havana honored the first lady of Iran





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) The University of Havana (UH) granted the University of Havana Seal and the Commemorative Medal for the 295th Anniversary of the university to Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda, first lady of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is visiting Cuba.



As reported by the UH on its Facebook page, the distinguished visitor, accompanied by Lis Cuesta Peraza, director of events of the Ministry of Culture, and Teresa Amarelle Boue, secretary general of the Federation of Cuban Women, was received by Miriam Nicado Garcia, rector of the institution.



During the meeting, they exchanged on the role of women in societies and their role in the development of each country and discussed issues related to the strengthening of academic cooperation between the two countries.



The occasion was propitious for the presentation of the book Pedagogical Philosophy of Imam Khomeini's Movement. A Critique of Subjectivism and Dualism, authored by Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda, which deals with the principles of education expressed by the Iranian intellectual and hero Imam Khomeini.



The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Iranian diplomatic mission to Cuba, as well as Marta Moreno and Teresa Orosa, vice rector and president of the UH Chair of the Elderly, respectively.



Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda arrived in Cuba on Wednesday night accompanying her husband, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is making an official visit to the country.