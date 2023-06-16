Cuban President Welcomes Iran’s Head of State





Havana, June 15 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of Cuba’ Communist Party, welcomed Iran’s Seyed Ebrahim Raisi who paid an official visit to the island.



Raisi arrived here on Wednesday evening and was received by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport.



The Iranian President’s visit will favor the strengthening of bilateral relations between Iran and Cuba, which were established 44 years ago and to expand links in important sectors of common interest, wrote Minister Rodriguez on his Twitter account.



On Thursday, the Iranian head of state attended a business forum which gathered Cuban and Iranian entrepreneurs. In his remarks at the event, Raisi ratified his government’s willingness to expand economic links and investment in Cuba. He also underscored current potential to boost cooperation and the importance of drawing up new plans to launch these efforts at the highest level.



This was the first official visit by the Iranian head of state since he took office in 2021, while Cuba was the third and last leg of a Latin American tour that took Raisi to Nicaragua and Venezuela.



The Iranian leader came heading a high-level delegation with the aim of reinforcing political, economic and scientific cooperation in tune with Iran’s foreign policy.



Iran and Cuba shared historic bonds of friendship marked by the legacy of leaders Fidel Castro and Ayatola Jomeni.



The two countries have implemented joint accords in the areas of biotechnology, nanotechnology, pharmaceuticals and food security.