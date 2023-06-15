All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban president reviews relief efforts after heavy rains



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 15 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel set the prompt delivery of construction materials and effective controls at local level as priorities of the recovery efforts following the heavy rains in eastern Cuba.

In a videoconference with authorities in the affected provinces, the president stressed the need for good organization for the benefit of the victims and the residents of vulnerable communities who must receive assistance without delay from local mass organizations and People's Councils.

Among other priorities, the President indicated the provision of drinking water and sanitation controls at community level, as well as the actions to repair the damaged infrastructure in every province.

