Workshop on smart and sustainable cities kicks off today





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 15 (ACN) The 1st Workshop on Smart and Sustainable Cities, organized by the Ministry of Communications (MINCOM) and the Union of Cuban IT Technicians, starts today in Havana.



Supported by the Articulated Platform for Integral Regional Development (PADIT) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the workshop will be an opportunity to share views and learn about the notion of smart and sustainable city.



The program features lectures about Cuba's digital transformation policy, the boost to regional development and decentralization, and the smart city and its infrastructure in the country. Likewise, the workshop will present experiences implemented in Ecuador with UNDP support and the main initiatives and regulatory resources deployed in Cuba.



Smart and sustainable cities use technology and innovation to improve the urban environment, promote a better quality of life and sustainability, and encourage citizen engagement.



In the context of the 50th anniversary of its presence in Cuba, UNDP has identified innovation and digital transformation in the Island as catalysts for sustainable and inclusive development.