Victims of train accident in eastern Cuba ID’d





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) The Ministry of the Interior in the province of Holguin announced the identity of the two individuals who died in a train accident in the town of Los Quintos on June 12.



According to First Lieutenant Ramón Cáceres Beltrán, criminal investigator in charge of the case, the deceased are Albert Fleitas Expósito, 25, and Yordanis Pupo Escalona, 32, whose identification by forensic experts was made possible by family members who reported their relatives missing.



The cause of death was established as cerebral laceration after a local interprovincial train covering a mandatory route ran over the two men, who were lying on the track.



The Ministry of the Interior reported that the bodies were handed over to their families for burial.