Raul Castro and Miguel Diaz-Canel Attend Homage Gala for Che Guevara





Havana, June 14 (ACN) Cuban Revolution leader army general Raul Castro Ruz and President Miguel Diaz-Canel attended a homage gala in Havana to Ernesto Che Guevara on his 95th birthday.



The ceremony was hosted by the theater of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and was attended by members of Cuba’s Communist Party Politburo members Esteban Lazo and Roberto Morales, among other government officials.



During the cultural ceremony, actress Corina Mestre declaimed a poem called “Old Song for Che Guevara”, and other performances included those by a local choir who interpreted songs by renowned Cuban song writer Silvio Rodriguez.



The gala was also attended by Aleida March, director of the Che Guevara study center, Aleida and Celia Guevara March, daughters of Che.