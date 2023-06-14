Cuba convenes Summit of Heads of State and Government of G-77+China





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) In its capacity as president pro tempore of the Group of 77 plus China (G-77 + China), Cuba convened today a Summit of Heads of State and Government themed "Current Challenges of Development: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation", to be held on September 15-16 in this city.



Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel posted the announcement on Twitter and described the event as an opportunity to take collective and practical actions to tackle contemporary challenges effectively and to strengthen unity among the 134 countries that make up the G77, the world’s largest and most diverse coalition, as it represents 80% of the world population and more than two thirds of the UN member states.



The leader remarked that scientific and technical progress, albeit key to achieving sustainable development, is inaccessible to a large part of humanity because of the current unjust international economic order, which has made things worse for and in many countries and seriously damaged the nations of the South.



"Changing this scenario requires fairer relations and a truly democratic and inclusive order that favors international solidarity and cooperation," he said. “Every minute counts in the search for solutions to the pressing problems of our peoples.”



As President of the G-77 + China—appointed in January this year—Cuba has hosted important related events, including meetings of ministers of education, culture and tourism.