Tapia Fonseca: “The Revolution will not abandon anyone”





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca continued his tour around communities affected by the heavy rains of recent days, which have caused great damage to crops and homes and left fatal victims in their wake.



At a stop in Manzanillo municipality’s community of Jibacoa, among the worst hit by the rains, the official assured that the Revolution will leave no one unprotected, one of Fidel Castro’s maxims that demand permanent work.



During a meeting Monday of the Provincial Temporary Working Group, chaired by Tapia Fonseca as head of a team sent by the country's top leadership to support the province, the rallying call was to be quick in repairing the damages caused by the weather event.