Cuba publishes Parliament’s five-year legislative schedule





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) The Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba published the Agreement X-12 of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) that approves the body’s legislative schedule for 2023-2027.



In October this year, the Parliament will discuss the Act on the Management of Complaints and Requests, the Act on the Office of the Military Prosecutor, the Act on Land Ownership and Use, and the Act on Public Health, whereas December will have on the table the Domestic Migration, Immigration, and Migration and Passport Acts, as well as the Act on Enterprises and the Act on Transparency of and Access to Information.



The schedule, which includes 53 acts and 29 decree laws, was approved by the Cuban Parliament on May 25.