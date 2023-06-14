Cuban and Portugal Communist Parties Deepen Ties





Havana, June 13 (ACN) The First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez met at Havana’s Palace of the Revolution with the General Secretary of the Portuguese Communist Party Paulo Raimundo, who is paying and official visit to Cuba.



Only the good friends give solidarity in tough times, said the Cuban President according to the Twitter account of the island’s Presidency.



Meanwhile, Paulo Raimundo reiterated his support of Cuba after the damage inflicted on eastern Cuba by recent torrential rains. “We are brothers in the struggle and that has a big meaning for us,” Raimundo said.



The visitor will meet his official agenda here till June 15.