Heavy Rains Inflict Severe Damage on Cuban Agriculture



 Havana, June 13 (ACN) Over 11 thousand 500 hectares of crops were damaged by the recent heavy rains in eastern Cuban provinces along with the death of over 160 cattle heads and thousands of fowls, according to the most recent assessment of the impact by the natural phenomena.

Hardest-hit territories were the provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma and Santiago de Cuba, where efforts are underway to recover seedbeds to be used in the upcoming planting season, said Fernando Velazco, official with the Ministry of Agriculture.

Major damage was inflicted on crops like beans, corn, rice, plantain, and others and also on infrastructure and animal feed facilities, the official said.

