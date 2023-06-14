Cuban president attends presentation of anthology of Ché Guevara





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) With the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, the compilation Anthology of a War on the life and work of Ernesto Guevara de la Serna (Che) is being presented today.



As reported by the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) on Twitter, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, will also attend the event held at Casa de las Americas.



The meeting was promoted by the Center for Che Guevara Studies and is part of the special program of activities for the 95th anniversary of the birth of the Heroic Guerrilla, to be held on Wednesday, June 14.