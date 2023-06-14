Cuba convenes 4th Conference on The Nation and Emigration





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) As a reflection of the government's will to deepen ties with nationals abroad, Cuba convenes today the 4th Conference "The Nation and Emigration", which will take place in Havana on November 18 and 19 this year.



Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, when launching the call on Twitter stressed that the event will have a special meaning for young people, who having been born in other latitudes, identify, defend and love the country of their parents and ancestors.



"Let this meeting serve as a propitious space to debate and work together for independence, full social justice and the welfare of the Homeland," said the call, shared in a video by the Cuban Foreign Minister.



The main premise of these meetings, the text indicates, was summarized by the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, more than four decades ago, when he said: "The community must be respected, the community exists, the community is a force and the community is taken into account".



The 78 dialogue, promoted by the Commander in Chief, represented the beginning of a continuous and irreversible process of rapprochement between Cuba and the Cuban community abroad, which has been strengthened over time and by the holding of three conferences The Nation and Emigration, stresses the call.



As a result of the development of the Government's relationship with Cubans abroad, the national policies in force stimulate a greater participation of these in the processes of cultural and socioeconomic development taking place in the country, it adds.

"As our Apostle expressed, "one says Cuban and a sweetness as of soft brotherhood spreads through our entrails", the call concludes.