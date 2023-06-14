Cuba opens today Economic-Productive Conference 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) The 3rd Cuba 2023 Economic-Productive Conference will be opened today in Havana with a lecture by Alejandro Gil Fernandez, deputy prime minister and head of the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP).



In the afternoon, in the theater of the Chamber of Commerce, will be the opening of the multisectoral meeting, which will reach online economic actors, managers and specialists from different territories, through the Youtube channel enabled for that purpose, according to the organizing committee.



The objectives of the meeting are to contribute to the productive chain for exports, import substitution and foreign investment; to create spaces for discussion and analysis that describe the current economic scenario from the practice, and to identify the potentialities, opportunities and obstacles that arise in the Cuban economy.



The National Association of Economists of Cuba will also launch the call for its 9th Congress and the 14th International Meeting of Economists on Globalization and Development Problems, scheduled for November 21-24.